SIU probes 236 ‘dodgy’ lease agreements

The SIU is investigating 236 “dodgy” lease agreements which the provincial public works department entered into to rent office space. The special investigating unit is probing lease agreements between June 1 2003 and August 27 2014. SIU deputy national head Caroline Mampuru told MPLs at the Bhisho legislature last week that this was part of an investigation into the national public works department.

