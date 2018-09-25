EFF joins city march for release of king

EFF national chairperson Dali Mpofu on Monday led scores of supporters, traditional leaders and members of the SA Council of Churches in a march calling for the release of jailed AbaThembu King Buyelekhaya Dalindyebo. The march was organised by the Eastern Cape Azapo. Mpofu said the EFF was joining in the many voices from South African society who want the jailed king freed on presidential pardon.

