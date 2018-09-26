Call to rename Mthatha Airport
Mabuyane urges name change to boost tourism and employment in EC
Economic development, environmental affairs and tourism MEC Oscar Mabuyane wants Mthatha Airport to be named after Nelson Mandela. He made the announcement in Mbizana during Heritage Day celebrations on Monday. “We must ask ourselves as leadership why is it that the Mthatha Airport is not good enough to be named after our legends if indeed we are the Home of Legends.
