City broke- but R1m on car hire for mayor
Stone-broke Enoch Mgijima municipality has spent close to R1m hiring a Volvo SUV for two mayors since December. Opposition councillors claim they were misinformed by former and current municipal managers Thomas Abrafo, Mzoxolo Dingani and Chris Magwangqana about the cost of having a mayoral Jeep repaired.
