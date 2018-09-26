OPINION | Ramaphosa’s stimulus talk brings us hope

“This is not aimed at the elections; this is aimed at cranking the economy into life.” These are the words of President Cyril Ramaphosa in an interview with Business Times, after he announced the government stimulus package. It seems Ramaphosa has found his inspirational voice again, since that Thuma mina speech which lit up SA earlier this year.

