OPINION | Ramaphosa’s stimulus talk brings us hope
“This is not aimed at the elections; this is aimed at cranking the economy into life.” These are the words of President Cyril Ramaphosa in an interview with Business Times, after he announced the government stimulus package. It seems Ramaphosa has found his inspirational voice again, since that Thuma mina speech which lit up SA earlier this year.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.