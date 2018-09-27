ANC to wield axe at Buffalo City Municipality

Ngcukayitobi confirms reshuffle of Pakati-led council is just ‘a matter of when and who’

Several Buffalo City Metro senior councillors face the chop. The Pumlani Mkolo-led ANC regional executive committee of Dr WB Rubusana, which has control of the metro, has written to the party’s provincial executive committee (PEC), asking for a meeting “soon” to discuss its recommendations on who should be fired from the council’s top positions.

