Mantashe shrugs off ‘secret’ mining reports

Minister denies being sympathetic to mineral sand mine in Xolobeni

Mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe has distanced himself from reports by the Australian company Mineral Commodities that the government is sympathetic to its mineral sand mine plans in Xolobeni, Mbizana. Despite the mineral resources department’s proposal of a 24-month moratorium on mining in the area, the Amadiba Crisis Committee (ACC), which is opposed to the mine, says it has “reliable information” that Mantashe has already promised to renew the company’s licence.

