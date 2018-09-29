Ex-councillor takes on ANC

Tonze confirms she will contest Great Kei ward by-election in November

Former ANC Great Kei councillor Linda Tonze will take on the ruling party when Ward 6 residents elect a new councillor in November. She is one of five councillors who resigned in August. Two of the five councillors were propositional representative councillors, meaning the by-elections will only be in three wards.

