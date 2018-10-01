Alice bus operators see red over EFF’s ‘dodging’ of payment for event
The EFF has been accused of “dodging” a R60,000 bill it owes Eastern Cape bus owners who ferried party supporters to their July 28 fifth birthday celebrations at Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane. The 12 angry bus operators in Alice also claim the party has given them “the runaround”. Alice Bus Operators Association (ABOA) secretary Lonwabo Mguqulwa said the party was “dodging” the bill.
