ANCYL threatens to interdict WSU SRC elections in Butterworth

Student Representative Council elections at the Walter Sisulu University’s Butterworth campus might not take place as ANCYL threatens legal route if they are not allowed to contest.

The ANC-aligned student organization is currently locked in a meeting with the student affairs fighting to be included in the ballot papers.

Chairperson of the Thobile Bam at the Mthatha campus Sinelizwi Mantangayi who among ANCYL members outside the student affairs office in the Butterworth campus this evening, told DispatchLive that they want the organization to contest in the elections that are scheduled to take place on Thursday.

He said they applied for recognition in March, but only received a response in August that their application was rejected.

“We have been up and down appealing the decision,” he said.

Mantangayi said if the meeting was not in their favor, they would approach court to interdict the elections.

“We are now waiting for the decision of the student affairs, if they refuse us to contest, we will go straight to court to interdict the whole process of elections,” he said.

ANCLY has been contesting elections at the Mthatha campus for the past few years after the Mthatha High Court ruled in their favour that it could contest elections at all University campuses.