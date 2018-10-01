Call to do more for ordinary MK veterans

A former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) operative who was arrested for bombing Mzamba Wild Coast Sun Hotel in the late 1980s, has called on government to take care of those who fought for the country, and not reduce the struggle to the cadreship of Mandelas and Sisulus.

Speaking to the Dispatch on the sidelines of the funeral of his fellow comrade, Ndibulele Ian Ndzamela, in Mthatha on Saturday, Phumzile Mayapi, who is now an advocate, said it was pathetic that some of the people who made sacrifices to free the country from the clutches of apartheid, were now homeless.

“We are not saying we want special treatment, but its pathetic to see a [military veteran] sweeping the streets in order to have a place to sleep,” said Mayapi.



Mayapi and Ndzamela were arrested in 1988 for the 1986 Mzamba Coast Sun bombing and both received the death sentence. However, they were released from prison by former Transkei ruler General Bantu Holomisa after he pardoned them as political prisoners.

In 1999, Ndzamela appeared before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to shed insight on the Mzamba operation and was subsequently granted amnesty.He was also among MK combatants who were integrated into the South African National Defence Force.



Ndzamela died recently at the age of 54 at a Pretoria hospital following a short illness. He was laid to rest at the Northcrest cemetery on Saturday. He was accorded a military funeral service.