EFFSC targets WSU SRC elections

The EFF Student Command (EFFSC) will contest Student Representative Council elections at all four Walter Sisulu University campuses after receiving official recognition earlier this year.

Last year, the organisation contested on Buffalo City, Mthatha and Butterworth campuses, winning a seat each in Mthatha and Buffalo City. EFF Mthatha campus chairman Axola Skobhana said they were aiming for three seats this year. “It was a great achievement [last year], considering that we were contesting for the first time.

We honestly did not even know how to win,” he said. “We will continue to work hard to get more votes. Even before the date of elections was announced, we were already recruiting students to join the organisation.”On the Buffalo City campus, the EFFSC was the force behind unseating Sasco, after entering into a coalition with Pasma.Pasma which is in control of the campus, went into coalition with them and it (EFFSC) gained one of the most influence seat of a deputy secretary in the SRC. SRC deputy secretary Luvo Quvile, of the EFF, who occupied the sea,t said they were expecting more seats this year.

“We are are ready to take over the control of the campus,” he said, adding that they had started with campaigning, “and judging from the support we are getting, we will reach our target". At the university’s Komani campus, the EFFSC will be contesting the elections for the first time. Said branch chairperson Ayabulela Namzi: “Even before the organisation was recognized on campus, we were championing students needs and the response is positive because they see our efforts in fighting for their rights.”

The secretary of the Butterworth campus, Zingisa Tukelo, said his party was ready to take control of the campus. “EFFSC is the only student formation that is fighting for the genuine issues affecting students.” His organisation contested on the campus last year, but failed to gain a seat. Tukelo said they were recognised only two weeks before elections, and had not done much campaigning.