Gordhan too ‘conflicted’ to be main witness

Public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan made it his “life mission” to get get rid of suspended SA Revenue Services commissioner Tom Moyane because he was jealous of his success.

“It would seem that one of Gordhan’s life missions was to take off from where he had left off in March 2017 and to get rid of me, by hook or by crook, and harassing me away from occupying the position of Sars commissioner,” says Moyane.

This is but one of many arguments made by Moyane in papers filed before the Constitutional Court on Monday which is challenging two inquiries into his fitness to hold office.

Gordhan offered evidence against Moyane at both inquiries.

Other arguments by Moyane include that c

Moyane says Gordhan targeted him out of “envy and downright jealousy” because his tenure at the tax authority was “the most successful in the democratic era”.

Gordhan is the main witness in the misconduct inquiry into Moyane’s fitness to hold office, the legality of which he is disputing before the highest court of the land.

Gordhan was also a key witness in the inquiry into tax administration, chaired by judge Robert Nugent, who has written to Moyane’s lawyers indicating he would recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa that he be fired “in the interest of Sars and the country”.

Moyane on Monday filed a 700-page application, seeking to challenge the legality of both the Nugent Commission and a disciplinary inquiry into his fitness to hold office.

He has accused Ramaphosa of violating his oath of office in his treatment of him.