JUST IN | Mkolo supporters march to ANC regional office

Mkolo was suspended in February 2016 following his arrest along with other ANC leaders such as Sindiswa Gomba, Luleka Simon-Ndzele for their alleged involvement in swindling R5. 9 million earmarked for Nelson Mandela's memorial services following his death in December 2013.

The ANC's national integrity commission released a report a year later, which recommended that Mkolo be suspended and stay away from any party activities. His supporters within the region nominated him as regional chairman, despite his suspension, and he won with 120 votes against the then regional chairman Xola Pakati, who received 107 votes.

Speaking on behalf of the protestors, ANC Women's League deputy regional secretary in Rubusana Nontsikelelo Peter said " We are here to say, hands off Mkolo.

We elected him only last month and if there are any issues about our regional conference, comrade Jessie Duarte must come here and update us on the outcomes of her investigation, " said Peter.

Duarte is the head of the national appeals committee. The Dispatch reported on Tuesday that her report wants Mkolo's REC disbanded and replaced with a task team.

This is a developing story.