ANCYL, EFFSC clash at Walter Sisulu University

Manifesto reading by student formations at Walter Sisulu University’s Mthatha campus turned violent on Tuesday evening when the ANCYL and EFFSC clashed, throwing chairs at each other.

The incident happened just two days before thousands of the university students go to the polls for this year’s SRC elections.

No serious injuries were reported.

The reading at the university’s Zamukulungisa site under Mthatha campus took a violent turn just after the EFFSC had finished its presentation.

Both organisations are blaming the other for the incident.

EFFSC deputy chairperson Bongumusa Hlongwe said it was a female member of the ANCYL that started the chaos.