Call for municipalities to change

“We have to reach a level where our municipalities become self-sustainable.”

He said that as part of the small town revitalisation programme provincial government had invested about R45m in infrastructure projects in Libode and Ngqeleni, which made up Nyandeni.

The projects included erecting high mast lights in both areas, and paving and tarring internal roads in the two towns, and some of residential areas.

He said the total budget for the programme between 2017 and 2020 was R760m.

Nyandeni, Ntabankulu, Qumbu, Port St Johns, Raymond Mhlaba, Sunday's River, Dr Beyers Naude, Mount Fletcher, Alice and Kirkwood are some of the areas that will benefit from the programme. Addressing residents after walking around Ngqeleni and Libode on Friday, Masualle said foreign investors were not going to swoop in and fix problems in different areas in the country.

However having these kind of programmes could help beautify areas like Nyandeni and enable them to attract foreign investments.

Nyandeni mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana said they were proud of the work done through the programme although there were challenges with some unhappy communities, which had led to delays in opening some land for development.

He said the intervention by provincial government would help boost the economy and assist in job creation.

He said high-mast lights had decreased crime in many areas.