Call for municipalities to change
Masualle says it’s time they start generating their own revenue
If Eastern Cape municipalities could be designed in such a way that their revenue-generating capacity was enhanced, they would be able to have cash reserves to initiate infrastructure projects themselves instead of waiting for handouts from national and provincial governments.
This was the bold message drummed into Nyandeni municipal bosses by Eastern Cape Premier Phumulo Masualle, who spent Friday physically checking up on progress of several projects undertaken between provincial government and Nyandeni municipality as part of the small town revitalisation programme.
Some of the projects have been completed, while others are still ongoing.
“Municipalities should be designed to generate their own revenue instead of relying on handouts,” he said.
“We have to reach a level where our municipalities become self-sustainable.”
He said that as part of the small town revitalisation programme provincial government had invested about R45m in infrastructure projects in Libode and Ngqeleni, which made up Nyandeni.
The projects included erecting high mast lights in both areas, and paving and tarring internal roads in the two towns, and some of residential areas.
He said the total budget for the programme between 2017 and 2020 was R760m.
Nyandeni, Ntabankulu, Qumbu, Port St Johns, Raymond Mhlaba, Sunday's River, Dr Beyers Naude, Mount Fletcher, Alice and Kirkwood are some of the areas that will benefit from the programme. Addressing residents after walking around Ngqeleni and Libode on Friday, Masualle said foreign investors were not going to swoop in and fix problems in different areas in the country.
However having these kind of programmes could help beautify areas like Nyandeni and enable them to attract foreign investments.
Nyandeni mayor Mesuli Ngqondwana said they were proud of the work done through the programme although there were challenges with some unhappy communities, which had led to delays in opening some land for development.
He said the intervention by provincial government would help boost the economy and assist in job creation.
He said high-mast lights had decreased crime in many areas.
