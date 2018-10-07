Duarte panel starts fresh probe into Rubusana region outcomes
Hearing of disputes to get under way on Monday
ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte will be in East London on Monday to start afresh the investigation into the legitimacy of the newly elected ANC Dr WB Rubusana regional executive committee.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.