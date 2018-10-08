The ANC Youth League in the Western Cape has become the first province to endorse Reggie Nkabinde as its presidential candidate for the league’s presidency.

The decision was taken at an extended provincial executive committee (PEC) meeting‚ provincial chairperson Muhammad Khalid Sayed said.

“The meeting unanimously resolved on supporting Reggie Nkabinde and Sifiso Tso Mtsweni as the President and Deputy President of the Youth League respectively.

“This is the resolution of the PEC and we will lobby branches to support this position as we move towards the PGC (provincial general council)‚” he said.

Sayed said the collective that would be led by Nkabinde and Mtsweni presented itself as a dynamic leadership that possessed the required skills to lead the league‚ including knowledge in entrepreneurship‚ innovativeness and political clarity.

Mtsweni who is the chairperson of the National Youth Development Agency‚ also serves in the provincial executive committee of the mother body in the Western Cape.

But a video footage circulating on social media shows that the PEC meeting of the Youth League erupted into chaos and violence‚ allegedly as a result of members disagreeing on presidential candidates.

Sayed said he was not at liberty to divulge the reasons for the ruckus.

“The PEC has written to the national executive committee of the Youth League to investigate this deeply unfortunate incident.”

He said the incident as “unfortunate and unacceptable”.