No easing in as Ramaphosa gives Mboweni one night to prepare for his first cabinet meeting

"Get ready for your first cabinet meeting tomorrow." This is how President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed his new finance minister to the crucial position on Tuesday‚ moments after Tito Mboweni‚ a former SA Reserve Bank governor‚ took his oath of office. Mboweni became the sixth finance minister in the last five years after Nhlhanhla Nene resigned from the position on Tuesday morning following controversy over his apology for multiple meetings with the Gupta family at their private home in Saxonwold‚...

