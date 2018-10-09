Political leaders pay their condolences for MEC

Instead of celebrating his birthday on Tuesday, political leaders from various spheres of government gathered at late education MEC Mandla Makupula's home in Gonubie to express their condolences to the family. Makupula, who was described as humble, humorous and philosophical died on Monday morning, on the eve of his 57th birthday after a long illness.

