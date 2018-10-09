Politicians mourn death of veteran MEC Makupula
“The province is poorer at his passing”, was the sentiment expressed by various political heads after the death of Eastern Cape education MEC Mandla Makupula. Makupula, a maths teacher by profession and staunch SACP member, died in the early hours on Monday morning at the Life St Dominic's hospital after a long illness.
