R42m to replace roads in Mthatha
Relief for residents who have had to contend with potholes for years
Pothole-riddled streets in Norwood, one of Mthatha’s oldest and one-time upmarket residential suburbs, are set to receive a major facelift as city bosses have allocated R42m towards their revamp. King Sabata Dalindyebo (KSD) municipal spokesperson Sonwabo Mampoza said it was estimated that the project would take up to 20 months to complete.
