WATCH: The rise and fall of Nhlanhla Nene: How did we get here?
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on October 9 2018 that Nhlanhla Nene had tendered his resignation as minister of finance.
This comes after some political parties rejected his apology for his previously undisclosed meetings with the Gupta family when he served as deputy minister and minister of finance‚ respectively.
President Cyril Ramaphosa announced on October 9 2018 that Nhlanhla Nene had tendered his resignation as minister of finance. This comes after some political parties rejected his apology for his previously undisclosed meetings with the Gupta family when he served as deputy minister and minister of finance, respectively.
