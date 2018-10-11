ANC appeals committee visits EL
The ANC's appeals committee arrived in East London on Wednesday, being run by national leaders Dakota Legoete and Zoleka Capa. The meeting was meant to be convened by ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte, who is also head of the national appeals committee. The 15 branches lodged disputes on September 3 after their regional conference elected Phumlani Mkolo with 120 votes.
