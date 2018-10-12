ANC: 90% of BCM branches dispute poll

Appeals panel hears flood of ire over Mkolo’s election to regional chair

Pumlani Mkolo’s active involvement in the recent Dr WB Rubusana Rubusana regional elective conference was on the agenda of the ANC’s national appeals committee hearing that began at the East London City Hall on Wednesday. Committee member and former North West provincial secretary Dakota Legoete confirmed they were in East London because “90% of branches had issues with credentials of the conference and the newly elected regional chairman’s conduct”.

