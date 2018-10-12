Shivambu cries foul over VBS forensic report

In a shocking turn of events, the EFF, creators of the national slogan “Pay back the money”, may itself have to do so. Brian Shivambu, brother of EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu, was found this week to have received R16.1m from the looted VBS Mutual Bank. Brian Shivambu has threatened to sue advocate Terry Motau SC, author of the VBS Mutual Bank forensic report.

