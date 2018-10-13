ANC row over Rubusana elections goes to appeal
Special committee to decide fate of newly-elected regional executive
The fate of the newly-elected Dr WB Rubusana regional executive is now in the hands of the national appeals committee. The committee, led by ANC national executive committee members Zoleka Caqa and Dakota Legoete, in a two-day visit to the region, listened to submissions by complainants from 13 ANC branches in Rubusana.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.