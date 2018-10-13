ANC row over Rubusana elections goes to appeal

Special committee to decide fate of newly-elected regional executive

The fate of the newly-elected Dr WB Rubusana regional executive is now in the hands of the national appeals committee. The committee, led by ANC national executive committee members Zoleka Caqa and Dakota Legoete, in a two-day visit to the region, listened to submissions by complainants from 13 ANC branches in Rubusana.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.