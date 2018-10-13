EFF provincial assembly underway

The EFFs provincial assembly which was meant to start two weeks ago has started in earnest at the East London ICC.

The deputy secretary general of the party, Hlengiwe Hlophe, opened the proceedings saying the EFF was under serious financial pressure which had forced the party to hold the assembly over a day."This was meant to have been held two weeks ago but because of financial challenges we had to postpone.

We further decided that we host this assembly for just one day,” said Hlophe. In the running for office is current convenor Yazini Tetyana and Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Zilindile Vena.

If the applause during the plenary session is anything to go by Tetyana may be the new EFF chairperson of the province by tomorrow morning. The assembly has not been without challenges - the party's Maqoma Branch in BCM was taken out of the auditorium and will not be participating in the ongoing assembly.