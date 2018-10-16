Malema: VBS allegations meant to 'discredit the EFF'

A forensic report accused Brian Shivambu of having received R16-million from VBS as part of large-scale looting that allegedly drove the bank into a crisis‚ leading to it being placed under curatorship.

Malema called on law enforcement to move against those mentioned in Advocate Terry Motau's report and said that the EFF was not going to institute any disciplinary measures against Floyd Shivambu. He said Shivambu had shown his bank statements to party leaders.

"Everyone is blaming the EFF as if we are the ones who took R2 billion of VBS [money]. We are asking‚ where was the Reserve Bank? The Reserve Bank is the police of banks‚ so why have the face of Brian Shivambu as the face of VBS looting?"