Malema: VBS allegations meant to 'discredit the EFF'
EFF leader Julius Malema on Tuesday said the party had found no evidence that its deputy president Floyd Shivambu had received money linked to VBS Mutual Bank.Malema was addressing the media at the party's headquarters in Braamfontein‚ Johannesburg.
According to Malema‚ allegations against Shivambu and his brother Brian were part of efforts to "discredit the EFF".
A forensic report accused Brian Shivambu of having received R16-million from VBS as part of large-scale looting that allegedly drove the bank into a crisis‚ leading to it being placed under curatorship.
Malema called on law enforcement to move against those mentioned in Advocate Terry Motau's report and said that the EFF was not going to institute any disciplinary measures against Floyd Shivambu. He said Shivambu had shown his bank statements to party leaders.
"Everyone is blaming the EFF as if we are the ones who took R2 billion of VBS [money]. We are asking‚ where was the Reserve Bank? The Reserve Bank is the police of banks‚ so why have the face of Brian Shivambu as the face of VBS looting?"
#EFFPresser Malema: We have taken the Deputy President into our confidence because we saw his financial statements and went through them. We asked for statements from as far back as 2014 and there are back and forth transactions between him and his family, like with any family.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 16, 2018
#EFFPresser Shivambu: I have exposed all the information I have to the leadership, there has never been any R10mil deposited into my account. Even if you aren't acting as a journalist, then as a patriotic citizen, go to the police station and give them the evidence.— Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) October 16, 2018
The leadership of the Economic Freedom Fighters held a media briefing on Tuesday, October 16 2018, at the party’s Johannesburg headquarters, to put to bed the rumours surrounding the alleged involvement of its deputy president, Floyd Shivambu, and his brother Brian in the VBS scandal.
