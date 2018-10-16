Trollip accuser walks out of court
Former Democratic Alliance Nelson Mandela Bay (NMB) councillor Knight Mali, who is fighting a R1m defamation claim from the metro’s former mayor, Athol Trollip, walked out of court on Tuesday morning saying he was ill, unrepresented, unprepared and unable to conduct his own defence.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.