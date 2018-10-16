Union to march for action on the ‘Sex for Jobs’ scandal

Nehawu will march to the Eastern Cape government provincial headquarters to demand full implementation of recommendations suggested by the legislature on the "Sex for Jobs" scandal that erupted in 2015.

Adding to their list of demands it wants is the immediate scrapping of what the union described as an illegitimate provincial coordinating management based at the premier Phumulo Masualle's office.

Nehawu provincial secretary Miki Jaceni said the premier by establishing the Provincial Coordinating Management Team ( PCMT) he only duplicated the function already given to departments, which is to provide guidance on expenditure of all the departments.

"Only the premier can ever give an explanation of what this PCMT was established for. The team is just a frustration to other departments,” said Jaceni.

The panel of heated unionists warned that if Masualle continues to undermine the union they would show him "North West". General secretary Zola Saphetha said they were aware that Masualle intends to have Arts and Culture MEC, Bulelwa Thunyiswa, accept the memorandum on October 24.

He warned saying that would be a risk by the premier. "We will make this province ungovernable if we must. We made a point in North West that the next province was Eastern Cape,” said Saphetha.