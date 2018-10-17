A schedule of parliamentary meetings published on Tuesday afternoon did not reflect the meeting as closed to the media‚ which is a standard practice for closed meetings.

Johnson argued that the rules governing the National Assembly's committees provided for holding meetings behind closed doors when the committee was considering a matter of a private nature‚ that is prejudicial to a particular person‚ or protected under parliamentary privilege‚ or for any other reason privileged in terms of the law‚ or the matter was confidential in terms of legislation.

“Given the nature of the issues we are dealing with‚ which are very important and‚ I must also add‚ are equally very sensitive. When any investigation by any law enforcement agency happens‚ it clearly becomes a matter that is of concern and sensitivity in the context of anyone out there as the media reports anything that happens in Parliament.

“Anyone out there who shall be investigated that person obviously may be prejudiced against. Shall we have such a session as an open session? It is in that context that the application was submitted for this session to be held in a closed manner‚ for us to be able to thoroughly investigate and interrogate the issues concerned‚” he said.

To prove how sensitive the information was‚ Johnson said the entities had not sent any documents to the committee ahead of the meeting as is normally the practice in Parliament.

However‚ opposition MPs objected.