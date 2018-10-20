Ramaphosa mourns death of struggle stalwart Msimang
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday said he was mourning Agnes Msimang‚ who he described as a heroine of the South African anti-apartheid struggle and a surrogate mother to many activists. “Ma Aggie” died at a Johannesburg hospital on Thursday‚ the presidency said in a statement. She was 89. Ramaphosa said Msimang was “a true servant of the people”‚ a committed and loyal member of the ANC‚ and a surrogate mother to many activists‚ both inside the country and in exile‚ during apartheid.
