Fired ANCYL leader seeks court’s help
The ANC Youth League’s sacked Amathole regional task team co-ordinator, Mputumi Duba, has approached the Mthatha high court, asking it to set aside the league’s regional conference held in Ngqushwa last month. Duba, who has asked the court to hear his matter on an urgent basis, has taken the league and 20 others to task, alleging they had convened the elective conference incorrectly.
