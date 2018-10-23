Minister blasts ANC for Mandela bias
Deputy transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga blasted the ANC-led government for focusing too much on former Nelson Mandela’s centenary celebrations and doing little for struggle stalwart Albertina Sisulu. Sisulu would have turned 100 years old on Sunday. Chikunga delivered the Albertina Sisulu Memorial Lecture at the Resource Centre in Mthatha on Sunday where she bemoaned the state’s bias towards Mandela.
