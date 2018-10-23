Three ANC regions dissolved

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has dissolved two and disbanded one of its regions amid internal squabbles and protracted delays for them to hold conferences. ANC provincial secretary Lulama Ngcukayitobi announced at a press conference on Tuesday that the decision to dissolve the two regions - OR Tambo, Joe Gqabi and disband Nelson Mandela - were taken by the provincial executive committee (PEC) during their one-day meeting held on Monday.

