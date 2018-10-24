ANC to go to polls without leaders

Ruling party rudderless in three of the province’s regions

The ANC in the Eastern Cape is likely go to next year’s elections without elected leaders in three of its regions. Party provincial bosses announced on Tuesday they had disbanded the Nelson Mandela Bay regional executive committee and dissolved regional structures in OR Tambo and Joe Gqabi. Regional task teams (RTTs) will be appointed by next week to manage the party’s affairs and prepare the regions for elective conferences.

