Fraud conviction still stands for ex-ANC leader

Former ward chairperson who faked his own death has his sentence reduced

Former ANC leader Zolani Xego, who faked his own death to claim some R3.6m in life insurance, failed in his bid to overturn his fraud conviction. However, the Grahamstown high court reduced Xego’s effective prison sentence from 15 to eight years. Xego and his ex-wife Vuyelwa Hlekiso were convicted on several counts of fraud after Xego faked his own death and Hlekiso tried to get insurance company, Discovery Life, to pay out R3.

