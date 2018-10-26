Money doesn't add up‚ says Malema of cousin’s link to VBS heist saga
EFF leader Julius Malema has tried to pour cold water on claims that a company run by his cousin received money from the VBS Mutual Bank via EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s brother‚ Brian Shivambu. In a tweet on Thursday – the night before the allegations linking Brian Shivambu to Malema’s cousin‚ Matsobane Phaleng‚ were published by the Mail & Guardian – Malema questioned the amounts being mentioned involving his party and questionable VBS payments.
