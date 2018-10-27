ATM will win next year's elections, says party president Zungula

New kids on the political block, the African Transformation Movement (ATM) believe it can convince enough citizens to place their face on it and topple the ANC in next year's general and provincial elections. ATM president Vuyo Zungula told about 1,000 party members at its launch at the Bhisho Stadium on Saturday that they were ready to govern.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.