Cyril’s investment goal in reach
A total R134.1bn in new investments announced at the start of inaugural conference
President Cyril Ramaphosa is edging closer to his investment goal of $100bn in the next five years. At the inaugural investment conference on Friday, various companies announced their investment into South Africa’s economy. A total R134.1bn in new investments were announced at the start of the conference.
