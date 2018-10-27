Cyril’s investment goal in reach

A total R134.1bn in new investments announced at the start of inaugural conference

President Cyril Ramaphosa is edging closer to his investment goal of $100bn in the next five years. At the inaugural investment conference on Friday, various companies announced their investment into South Africa’s economy. A total R134.1bn in new investments were announced at the start of the conference.

