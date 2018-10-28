The Democratic Alliance (DA) will approach the courts if necessary to ensure that the government is transparent with the public about the terms and conditions of loans Eskom received from China.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said 30 days had passed since he had submitted a request to Eskom in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to obtain the full terms and conditions of the R33bn loan agreement the power utility recently signed with China Development Bank (CDB).

Maimane has asked for information to include the interest rates agreed to‚ repayment terms‚ guarantees‚ default terms‚ total amount payable‚ loan amount‚ total interest charged and annual percentage rate.

In motivating for access to this information last month‚ Maimane said the country’s repayment liability could not remain cloaked in secrecy.

On Sunday‚ Maimane said in terms of PAIA‚ Eskom had 30 days to answer to his request for this information.

He said the deadline had passed and he had not received answers‚ and the terms and conditions of the loan remained secret.

Maimane said he had submitted a Notice of Internal Appeal to Eskom in terms of section 75 of PAIA for not being granted access to the terms and conditions of the loan.

“If Eskom fails to honour the further 10-day deadline set by this Notice of Appeal‚ the DA will not hesitate to take the necessary legal action and approach the courts for relief‚” Maimane said.

Maimane said South Africans needed to be assured that this loan did not tie South Africa to unaffordable and unfair terms and conditions.

“We will not allow China’s model of ‘debt trap diplomacy’ to take root in South Africa.”