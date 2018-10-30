DA in bid to unseat Bay mayor Bobani

Hawks’ explosive affidavit reveals details of money paid into his account

The DA is planning to table a motion to oust Nelson Mandela Bay metro mayor Mongameli Bobani through a no-confidence vote, barely two months since he took over the reins from Athol Trollip. The party said it would lobby other parties to support its bid, saying Bobani could not continue as mayor of the city with the serious allegations of corruption hanging over his head.

