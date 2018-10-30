Mabuza said it was deplorable and backward that Nugent referred to Moyane as “calamitous” and to Kingon as “admirable”.

“To any neutral and reasonable reader‚ it is clear that Mr Nugent is hell-bent on portraying Mr Mark Kingon‚ the acting commissioner‚ as an angel‚ juxtaposed with the portrayal of Mr Moyane as the devil incarnate‚” the letter reads.

Moyane has asked Ramaphosa to reject Nugent’s report‚ saying: “We state upfront and categorically that the recommendations of Mr Nugent and his assistants must be rejected and cannot possibly be implemented.”

In his interim report‚ Nugent said it was important that they make the recommendation to fire Moyane now and not wait for the final report - expected to be out in December - to be made public.

“We are aware that disciplinary proceedings are pending against Mr Moyane but we consider that to be irrelevant to our recommendation. Our concern is not disciplinary transgression but instead the management of SARS‚” Nugent said in his report.