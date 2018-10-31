ANC moves to oust Lungisa

Lungisa is enjoying overwhelming support from the metro’s regional executive committee (REC), which has since been disbanded and replaced with a regional task team (RTT). But former regional secretary Themba Xathula issued a statement last week saying they will defy any RTT.

“There will be no announcement of a RTT in the metro, as we do not recognise disbandment as this REC collective.

“We call on the national executive committee to visit our region and make an assessment of their own,” said Xathula.

Contacted for comment on his reasons for defying party orders, Lungisa said: “This is an internal matter and remains so even now.”

Meanwhile the Pumlani Mkolo-led Dr WB Rubusana regional executive remains at the helm. Ngcukayitobi said that will be the case until the Jessie Duarte-led national appeals committee communicates a decision which advises otherwise.

Mkolo is also facing a similar challenge as the national leaders also want him to resign as chairperson of the region. This follows his pending fraud and corruption trial for his alleged involvement in the Nelson Mandela memorial scandal.

Duarte’s initial report recommended the Rubusana REC be replaced with a task team but the NEC advised that the committee revisits the Metro and compiles a final report, decisions or recommendations of which the PEC would have to implement.

Ngcukayitobi said: “We have not received any report from the national appeals at this stage and now that there is an elected regional structure which is being disputed, we will have to wait for the outcome of that appeal. And so meanwhile, there is a regional structure in Rubusana.”