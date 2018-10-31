City of Cape Town speaker Dirk Smit will continue to use a letter sent to Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane in August as Patricia de Lille’s official resignation letter.

Smit said he had received the letter from Maimane’s office and was told to “process and proceed”.

His remarks come after De Lille posted on her Twitter account that she had not resigned as the mayor and accused Smit of lying about the resignation.

On Wednesday‚ Smit said as a result of the letter‚ which was directed to Maimane on August 4‚ the mayoral office will be vacant as of November 1.

“There is an official letter‚ I have been provided with a letter signed by Alderman de Lille in which she states that she has made a decision to resign as the mayor of the City of Cape Town‚ effective from 31st October‚ 2018‚” said Smit.

He said he has processed the letter and in consultation with the city manager‚ he will call a special council meeting to elect a new executive mayor.

“It doesn't matter who it’s directed to‚ it is a resignation of the mayor and I must process and proceed with the letter ... [the letter] was sent to me by Mr Maimane’s office and [it was said] ‘this is the letter‚ please process and proceed’‚” said Smit.

De Lille is expected to address the media on Wednesday afternoon at the Cape Town High Court after filing court papers to challenge a report that implicated her in possible maladministration and recommended further investigation.