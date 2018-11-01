ANC in EC will stick to its decision to disband regions

The ANC in the Eastern Cape has announced that it won’t reverse its decision to disband three of its regions, based on a letter purported to be from secretary-general’s office. ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe had not yet commented on whether the letter signed by SG Ace Magashule was fake or not. In it Magashule says the dissolution of regional structures at this time detracts from the unity project that the organisation has set for itself and could lead to more decisions.

