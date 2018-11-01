Mnquma wins court case against contractor

Judge frowns on delays in six-month project that has stalled since 2014

An Eastern Cape construction company which was in November 2014 awarded a R5.3m contract by Mnquma municipality to upgrade the Butterworth drivers’ licence and testing centre, has lost its court bid to force the municipality to retain it on site. The project was supposed to last only six months after the tender was awarded on November 6 2014, but Eagle Ukhozi Civils failed to deliver and the project has yet to be completed, four years later.

