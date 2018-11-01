President Cyril Ramaphosa to run the Soweto Marathon

The 2018 Old Mutual Soweto Marathon will have a presidential feel about it after it was announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will take part in the race that starts and finish at the iconic FNB Stadium on Sunday. The president will line up alongside the strong field of athletes‚ who will be pounding through the streets of the historic township.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.