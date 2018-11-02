Ramaphosa vows to appear before Zondo Commission into State Capture

President Cyril Ramaphosa says he will appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry so that he can answer questions about what he knew and didn’t know about state capture and the Gupta’s influence on the state when he was deputy president of both the ANC and the country.

Ramaphosa said he would go to the Zondo inquiry to give an account because if he answers in public about what he did to stop state capture people would not believe him.

“One can cite a whole range of instances where one sought to take a different approach [from those involved in state capture] and the approach did not succeed‚ but people will still remain unbelieving. They will still say‚ ‘We don’t believe you’‚” he said.

The president was fielding questions from foreign journalists in Rosebank on Thursday evening.

"In time I guess I am going to be required to appear before the commission to answer certain things as former deputy president‚ both in the state and in the party‚ and also [now] as president of the ANC‚” he said.